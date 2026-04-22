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Monette Farms Seeks Ch. 15. OK For $1.08B Canadian Reorg

By Ben Zigterman ( April 22, 2026, 11:46 AM EDT) -- North American farming enterprise Monette Farms Ltd. filed for Chapter 15 recognition of its Canadian restructuring as it seeks to reduce its nearly $800 million in debt (CA$1.08 billion)....

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