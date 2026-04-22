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Simpson Thacher Adds Another Kirkland Finance Alum In Calif.

By Gina Kim ( April 22, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has hired another former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner to join its recently formed capital structure solutions practice in the San Francisco area, where she'll focus on banking and other finance matters, Simpson Thacher announced Wednesday....

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