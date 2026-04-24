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Judge Albright Changed The Landscape Of Patent Litigation

By Dani Kass ( April 23, 2026, 11:52 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas became infamous in 2019 when he drew repeated chastising from the Federal Circuit for hoarding patent cases, but in the wake of his plans to step down, attorneys say the judge's biggest legacy has become his efficient, common sense approach to litigation....

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