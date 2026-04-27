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Judge Albright Reflects On 8 Years Shaping Patent Law

By Dani Kass ( April 24, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright will be walking away from the Western District of Texas at the end of the summer, ready to head back into patent litigation work. He talked with Law360 on Friday about the rockier elements of his judgeship and lessons he'll take into private practice....

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