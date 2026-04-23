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Bradley Arant Taps Litigator To Lead In Dallas

By Lynn LaRowe ( April 23, 2026, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP announced Thursday that it has chosen a litigation partner who has been with the firm since it launched in the city more than seven years ago to lead its Dallas shop....

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