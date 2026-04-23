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Ohio Justices Say Electricity Reseller Is Still A Public Utility

By Ganesh Setty ( April 23, 2026, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A company that purchases electricity and then resells it to tenants still constitutes a public utility under Ohio law, the Ohio Supreme Court unanimously ruled, finding the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio therefore retains jurisdiction to regulate the company....

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