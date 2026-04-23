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Analysis

Justices' Fluor Ruling Adds To DOD Contractors' War Costs

By Madeline Lyskawa ( April 23, 2026, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Defense contractors may want to factor additional liability costs into their contracts since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a veteran's state-based injury claims from a 2016 bombing in Afghanistan can proceed against Fluor Corp....

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