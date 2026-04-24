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Barnes & Thornburg Lands 6 Bradley Arant Attys In Southeast

By Adrian Cruz ( April 24, 2026, 9:00 AM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP announced Thursday that the firm has hired six attorneys from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP for its Atlanta and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offices, increasing its capabilities in the tax and insurance recovery practice groups....

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