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Ex-DA's Defamation Claims Tied To Menendez Work Risk Toss

By Rae Ann Varona ( April 23, 2026, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles County prosecutor-turned-public defender fought uphill Thursday to pursue defamation claims against a former colleague who criticized her advocacy for the release of Erik and Lyle Menendez, with a California state court judge saying that alleged comments like calling the attorney a "quisling" — or traitor — were nonactionable opinions....

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