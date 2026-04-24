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UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Laura Stewart Liberty ( April 24, 2026, 3:44 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen a Hong Kong company sue the government and a COVID-19 PPE company linked to Tory peer Michelle Mone, oligarch Oleg Deripaska bring a fresh claim against a rival in a long-running feud, a rugby league club sued for defamation after it canceled a mass dance event, and Visa and MasterCard hit with legal action from scores of companies including H&M, Eurostar and Bang & Olufsen....

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