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Mich. Panel Revives Open Meetings Claim In Pot License Fight

By Melanie Dorsey ( April 24, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate court panel has restored an Open Meetings Act challenge to a city's recreational marijuana licensing process, ruling its closed-door review of applications for two retail licenses must face further scrutiny even as the court upheld dismissal of claims that an ordinance violated state cannabis law and constitutional protections....

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