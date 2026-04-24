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Fla. Judicial Candidate Sues To Stop Gov. Appointment

By Carolina Bolado ( April 24, 2026, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A candidate who has been campaigning for a Brevard County Court judgeship set to open next year and a local voter have asked the Florida Supreme Court to stop Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from canceling the election and appointing a judge, arguing that the sitting judge's retirement one business day before the end of his term should not trigger a judicial appointment....

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