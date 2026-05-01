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Main St. Bank Bill Could Spur Lending, Ease Barriers To Entry

By Melody Charlton ( May 1, 2026, 12:41 PM EDT) -- On Jan. 7, Rep. J. French Hill, R-Ark., introduced H.R. 6955, the Main Street Capital Access Act, in the U.S. House of Representatives.[1] The bill was referred to the House Committee on Financial Services the same day....

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