Financial Meltdown Fears Don't Warrant Private Credit Regs

By James Deeken ( May 5, 2026, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Recent withdrawals from business development companies have given new life to theories that the growth in private credit poses a risk to the financial system similar to what was posed by the mortgage crisis in 2008. These assertions are grabbing some headlines, but any argument that the private credit markets pose the same risk to the financial system that subprime mortgages did in 2008 is a questionable comparison....