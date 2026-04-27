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Wash. Judge Reprimanded For Getting Too Close To Clerk

By Rachel Riley ( April 24, 2026, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Commission on Judicial Conduct reprimanded a King County District Court judge Friday for having an inappropriate relationship with a clerk, who reported that he hugged her during a private meeting in his dimly lit chambers, asked her questions about personal matters, and offered her a massage....

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