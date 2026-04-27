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Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Jarek Rutz ( April 27, 2026, 3:29 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court this past week tackled a fresh mix of deal litigation, procedural disputes and fiduciary duty claims, with several rulings and filings underscoring the court's continued focus on contractual precision, forum enforcement and the limits of stockholder challenges....

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