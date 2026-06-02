Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Arias Sanguinetti's Mike Arias

By Joyce Hanson ( June 2, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- When she was team captain with a track and field scholarship at the University of Southern California in the 1990s, Nicole Haynes was in good health and rarely had to see a doctor. So when she got a bad stomachache and her friends encouraged her to visit the USC health center, Haynes said she didn't have the right words to explain why her experience with Dr. George Tyndall had felt so invasive and wrong....
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