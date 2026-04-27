SEC's Fund Name Reversal Draws Advocates' Criticism
By Jessica Corso ( April 27, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Public interest advocacy groups are warning the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that recently proposed changes to fund naming rules would eliminate the transparency Americans seek when investing their money, while industry groups have championed the elimination of a Biden-era regulation that they argue could confuse investors....
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