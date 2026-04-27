Albertsons' Misleading BOGO Ads Made $20M, Wash. AG Says

By Ben Adlin ( April 27, 2026, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Washington's attorney general on Monday accused Albertsons and Safeway of raking in nearly $20 million through a deceptive ad scheme in which the grocery giants inflated the prices of products ahead of "buy one, get one free" promotions in order to trick customers into thinking they were getting good deals....
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