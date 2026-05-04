How Geopolitical Risk Affects Data Center Coverage
By Joseph Englert, Emma Leonelli and Shelby Guilbert ( May 4, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Escalating tensions involving Iran — including maritime incidents affecting oil transport and alleged cyber and physical targeting of digital infrastructure in the Middle East — highlight a growing and underappreciated risk for AI-driven data centers: disruption that originates far beyond the insured's own operations....
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