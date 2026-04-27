Democratic Sen. Presses Retail Giants On Tariff Refund Plans
By Dylan Moroses ( April 27, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate small business committee sent letters last week to major retailers and shipping carriers asking whether they planned to pass on to consumers tariff refunds they receive....
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