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EPA Creates A Legal Haze With Emissions Plan Rejections

By Keith Goldberg ( April 28, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is advancing a novel constitutional argument in its efforts to keep fossil fuel-fired power plants open, which, if sustained in court, could pose new challenges for states trying to hold up their end of the Clean Air Act....

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