SPAC Targets Maha Capital In $490M Energy-Fintech Deal

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( April 28, 2026, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Maha Capital AB, a Swiss public company that boasts a portfolio of energy-related assets and fintech operations, on Tuesday revealed it had entered into a letter of intent to merge with special purpose acquisition company Blue Water Acquisition Corp. IV to form a new, publicly traded company....
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