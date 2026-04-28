Judge Publicly Scolds 'Disgraced' Ex-Prosecutor For AI Errors

By Hayley Fowler ( April 28, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has eviscerated a former federal prosecutor in a public reprimand for his use of artificial intelligence to draft a response brief that was riddled with hallucinations, calling out the prosecutor's "lack of candor" and saying he "disgraced not only himself, but also the entire office he formerly served."...
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