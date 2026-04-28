Dispensary Owner Says Federal Pot Ban Bars Investor Suit

By Susan Smiley ( April 28, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Michigan cannabis business owner on Tuesday urged a federal judge to toss a suit accusing him of running an investment scam, saying that because pot is still federally illegal, the court is barred from ordering him to pay restitution to the plaintiff because to do so would make the federal court complicit in an illegal transaction....
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