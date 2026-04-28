4th Circ. Says Ch. 13 Plan Keeping 3 Cars Lacks Good Faith

By Emily Lever ( April 28, 2026, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A panel of the Fourth Circuit upheld the rejection of a North Carolina resident's Chapter 13 plan, saying Tuesday the plan complied with the letter of the Bankruptcy Code but was not an "honest effort" to pay his debts....
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