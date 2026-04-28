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Ohio Steel Co. Agrees To Spend $12M On Waste Cleanup

By Gina Kim ( April 28, 2026, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has reached a proposed settlement to undertake at least $12 million worth of corrective measures to resolve a decades-old suit filed by the U.S. government in Ohio federal court over hazardous waste discharge at its Middletown Works steel production facility in the Buckeye State, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday....

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