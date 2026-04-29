Judiciary Advisers Back Looser Limits On Defense Subpoenas
By Jeff Overley ( April 29, 2026, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A campaign by white collar defense lawyers against long-standing limits on subpoena powers cleared a key hurdle Wednesday when federal judiciary advisers endorsed earlier and easier access to potentially favorable evidence despite staunch resistance from crime victims' advocates....
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