Warsh's Fed Bid Moves Ahead After Powell Probe Is Shelved

By Jon Hill ( April 29, 2026, 11:00 AM EDT) -- A U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday advanced President Donald Trump's pick of Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve, putting him on track for confirmation next month after a Republican holdout lifted his blockade tied to the now-dropped probe of current Fed Chair Jerome Powell....
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