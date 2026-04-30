6th Circ. Skeptical Of Immunity Denial In Teen Suicide Suit
By Melanie Dorsey ( April 29, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A panel of the Sixth Circuit heard arguments Wednesday from a school resource officer and a high school principal seeking to overturn a district court's refusal to grant them qualified immunity from a lawsuit alleging their threats of expulsion and possible prosecution during a disciplinary meeting contributed to a 14-year-old Michigan student's suicide hours later. ...
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