Squires, Stewart Zero In On PTAB's Burden Of Proof At Panel

By Theresa Schliep ( May 18, 2026, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The leaders of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Monday asked intellectual property experts to wade into debates over the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, focusing in part on whether switching to a stricter burden of proof would address disparate outcomes between the board and district court....
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