Colo. Judge Rules GOP Can't Ban Unaffiliated Primary Voters

By Rachel Konieczny ( April 29, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge denied the Colorado Republican Party's request for an order that would have allowed the party to ban unaffiliated voters from participating in its June primary election, ruling that doing so would create voter confusion....
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