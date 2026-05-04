Enviro Ruling And A New Law Signal Shift In La. Legacy Cases

By Philip Wood ( May 4, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- In January, the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal decided WMH Farms LLC v. Apache Corp., the latest case to clarify the evidentiary requirements for proving contamination under Louisiana's oil field site remediation statute — Louisiana Revised Statutes Section 30:29 — commonly referred to as Act 312....
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