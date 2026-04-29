Powell Says He'll Stay On Fed Board After Time As Chair Ends

By Jon Hill ( April 29, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he won't immediately leave the central bank once his term ends next month and plans instead to remain on its board temporarily, pointing to the Trump administration's recent "legal attacks" on the institution....
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