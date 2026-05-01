Agricultural Supplier, Wash. Farm Resolve $5.4M Dispute

By MJ Koo ( May 1, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- An agricultural products supplier and a Washington farm have agreed to resolve a contract dispute over a $5.4 million unpaid debt, months after the supplier sued alleging the farm had stopped making payments on a years-old credit line, according to a federal court filing....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.