Irish Energy Biz Snubs £5B Bid From KKR-Led Consortium

By Tom Fish ( April 30, 2026, 11:31 AM BST) -- DCC PLC said Thursday it has rejected a preliminary £4.95 billion ($6.7 billion) takeover bid from a consortium led by private equity firms Energy Capital Partners LP and KKR, because the proposal significantly undervalues the Irish energy distributor....
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