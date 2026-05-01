Split 4th Circ. Says 'Abandoned' Backpack Can Be Searched
By Parker Quinlan ( May 1, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has ruled that evidence recovered from a backpack discarded during a West Virginia police chase can be used as part of a federal drug possession case because the bag's owner forfeited a reasonable expectation of privacy by abandoning it....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.