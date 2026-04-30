Gemini Gets CFTC Sign-Off To Clear Derivatives

By Aislinn Keely ( April 30, 2026, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Winklevoss-led Gemini said Thursday that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has granted the crypto firm a license to act as a clearinghouse for derivatives contracts, marking a step forward in the build-out of its prediction market offerings among other derivatives products....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.