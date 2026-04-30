Conn. House GOP Office Escapes Ex-Press Aide's Bias Suit

By Brian Steele ( April 30, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A former spokesperson for Republican state lawmakers in Connecticut did not present enough evidence to support her claims that she was pushed out of her job because of her gender and post-traumatic stress disorder, or that she endured a hostile work environment, a state court judge ruled in disposing of her lawsuit....
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