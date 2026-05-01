DOJ Presses Court To Force Virginia To Hand Over Voter Rolls

By Jared Foretek ( May 1, 2026, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is asking a federal judge to force Virginia to turn over its statewide voter registration list, saying the new gubernatorial administration's refusal runs afoul of the Civil Rights Act of 1960, even as the NAACP says the data could be used to target political opponents....
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