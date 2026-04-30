'Christian Witch' Says Jenner & Block Must Face Vax Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( April 30, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A former Jenner & Block LLP employee told an Illinois federal judge that she didn't need to disclose that she's a "Christian witch" in order to seek an exemption to the law firm's COVID-19 vaccine requirement, urging the court to reject her ex-employer's bid to toss the case....
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