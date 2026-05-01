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TTAB Cancels Everwise Credit Union TM For Lack Of Use

By Adam Lidgett ( May 1, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board won't revive a Midwestern credit union's trademark registration after it had not actually begun commercial use of that name by the legally required deadline....

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