TTAB Cancels Everwise Credit Union TM For Lack Of Use
By Adam Lidgett ( May 1, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board won't revive a Midwestern credit union's trademark registration after it had not actually begun commercial use of that name by the legally required deadline....
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