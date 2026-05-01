UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Laura Stewart Liberty ( May 1, 2026, 6:02 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen a Swiss energy trader bring a Financial List claim against shipping benchmarking company Baltic Exchange, law firm Slater and Gordon sued by a former client, Slack and Salesforce hit Microsoft with an antitrust claim, and Stephen Fry bring a personal injury claim after he broke several bones falling off a stage. ...
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