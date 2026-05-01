Whistleblower Says DOJ Rushed SPLC Indictment

By Courtney Bublé ( May 1, 2026, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower has come forward to say a top U.S. Department of Justice official ordered prosecutors in Alabama to "rush" the indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center despite concerns about the viability of the case, according to Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee....
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