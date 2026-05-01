IRS Says Tribal Fishing Income Counts Toward Retirement

By Jack McLoone ( May 1, 2026, 12:05 PM EDT) -- Income earned by citizens of Native American tribes as payment for services related to fishing rights activities qualifies as compensation for purposes of limits on qualified retirement plan benefits and contributions, the Internal Revenue Service said Friday....
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