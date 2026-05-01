Florida Gov. Signs Limits On Public Sector Unions
By Carolina Bolado ( May 1, 2026, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed into law a bill that curbs the collective bargaining abilities of civilian public sector workers by increasing the threshold for union certification and limiting paid leave for union activities....
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