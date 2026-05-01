FTC, DOJ Say ABA Reliance Limits Law School Competition
By Matthew Perlman ( May 1, 2026, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division told the Tennessee Supreme Court the American Bar Association's monopoly over law school accreditations is driving up the cost of legal education....
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