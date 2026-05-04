Orrick Partner Jumps To Pillsbury IP Team In LA

By Elliot Weld ( May 4, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A longtime Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP partner has joined the Los Angeles office of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, bringing years of experience in intellectual property litigation and expertise in the Copyright Act and Digital Millennium Copyright Act....
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