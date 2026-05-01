Don't 'Throw' Young Attys Under Bus, Judge Warns Musk Atty
By Dorothy Atkins ( May 1, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge presiding over Elon Musk's challenge to OpenAI's for-profit conversion criticized Musk's attorney Marc Toberoff on Friday for eliciting "waste of time" trial testimony into Musk's $97.4 billion acquisition bid, warning Toberoff he "shouldn't throw young lawyers under the bus" by not quickly acknowledging his role....
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