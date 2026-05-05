High Court Clarity On Subpoenas Creates Murky Path For AGs
By Carla Baranauckas ( May 5, 2026, 1:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous decision that the New Jersey Attorney General's Office infringed free speech by asking an anti-abortion nonprofit to release donor names gives nonprofits and companies more leverage for challenging subpoenas at the outset, although the question remains if and how AGs and other enforcers can ultimately obtain sought-after information following a constitutional affront....
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